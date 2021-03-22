Darlington train, log truck crash sends two to hospital, derails train

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Monday afternoon following a train-derailing collision between a log truck and a locomotive on East McIver Road just outside Darlington.

The crash scattered logs down the tracks, demolished the truck and left the South Carolina Central locomotive derailed with a lot of front end damage.

A hopper car behind the locomotive appeared to also have been damaged and possibly derailed. The rest of the train, several more hopper cars and some tank cars, remained undamaged and on the rails.

The train didn't appear to have been doing too fast as it pushed the truck about 20 yards down from the crossing.

Spivey, who said he passed the train on Old Florence Road on his way into Darlington for a lunch meeting, said he got his order in just in time to have to leave and respond to the derailment. The crossing signals, he said, were working upon his arrival.

The truck, which had just topped off its diesel tanks, spilled 165 gallons at the scene and down the tracks, said Palmetto Rural Fire Chief Tommy Spivey.

Spivey said his firefighters deployed sand, kitty litter and fabric dikes onto the spill, which spread probably 50 yards down the track.