Darlington turns out for annual turkey giveaway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The skies were dark, the temperatures crisp, the line long and the turkeys free early Tuesday morning in Darlington.

The line stretched from just about Main Street south through Courthouse Square and Down Cashua Street 30 minutes after the event started as volunteers distributed the turkeys, a bag of canned vegetables and a bottle of Mountain Dew.

For the 18th year David Eads and E.B. Bridges teamed up with volunteers, supporters and donors to make sure residents around Darlington who needed, or wanted, a turkey had one.

"We started it 18 years ago and it has grown every year," said Eads, who is a chiropractor when not making sure his community has turkeys. "It was just something we were talking about doing for the community in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce. Years ago."

"It was quite interesting the first year and it has gotten better and better every year," Eads said.

"It certainly has," said E.B. Bridges, who is general manager of a Chevrolet dealership in his regular life.