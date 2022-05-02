Darlington unveils Praise In The Park

DARLINGTON — Praise filled the air, laughter ensued and the smell of funnel cakes wafted over those gathered Sunday at Terrence Carraway Memorial Park to celebrate the ribbon cutting of Darlington’s first Praise in the Park.

Praise in the Park lets local churches, praise teams, and choirs of different denominations perform. It will be held the first Sunday of every month until October.

“This means a lot to Darlington,” said Lee Andrews, Darlington area recreation director. “We are trying to bring everyone together. We want to erase racial divides and economic divides. We want everyone to come out. It is purposely centrally located, so everyone in the community of Darlington has access.”

Praise in the Park sprang from the mind of Darlington city councilwoman, Elaine Reed.

Reed said although it was her idea, Praise in the Park would have been impossible without the help of county and area directors.

She said area directors jumped at the idea and made it happen. She got the idea from her close friend, Barbara Carraway, who created Gospel in the Park in Hartsville.

“I wanted to see that in Darlington,” Reed said. “This park is special. A year ago, we were covered in so much gang activity and shootings right where the park is. I wanted to bring some kind of activity that is family oriented where moms, pops, aunties and uncles gather to show that we can get together for something positive.”

“I was overwhelmed and happy to see the support from the community,” Reed said. “The support of the community let me know that our mission of unity and togetherness is possible. A change is coming for Darlington. It was so nice to see so many young people performing from Darlington Middle and High Schools. It was not about gang activity or confrontation. It was about relaxation, comfort and witnessing our children doing positive things.”

