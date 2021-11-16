Darlington volunteers remove nearly 400 pounds of trash Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Several groups of volunteers scoured the streets of Darlington on Saturday to remove nearly 400 pounds of trash during the City’s Grab A Bag SC Litter Collection.

Students from Mayo High School Beta Club and Environmental Club and Darlington County Intervention School JROTC as well as members of the Darlington Garden Club, Mayor Curtis Boyd, City Council member Bryant Gardner, and grabbed a bag and picked up trash.

Roughly 60 bags of litter, two vehicle tires, several metal pipes, and concrete blocks amounted to more than 383 pounds of debris removed from the roadway. One pair of volunteers even dragged a mattress out of the ditch on one street – which was not counted in the weight total.

“With all the negativity and toxicity in the media, traditional and social, it was a breath of fresh air to see close to 40 young people being excited about making positive change in the community,” said Lisa Bailey, director of economic development and planning for the City of Darlington. “It's amazing how much difference a few people can make.”