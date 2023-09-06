DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington woman has been charged with five counts of neglect of a child or helpless person for failure to secure a firearm after a minor was shot in the shoulder Tuesday.

Darlington Police Officers were dispatched to Carolina Pointe Apartments, Apartment A7, Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., according to a release from the agency.

Upon arrival they found the juvenile and charged the mother, Patricia Storey, according to the release.

Other juveniles in the residence were released to family members by officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington Police Department.