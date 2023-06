FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Darlington woman, Margaret Ward Heilman, has been arrested by Florence County sheriff's investigators on a charge of breach of trust involving $10,000 or more.

According to the sheriff's office, she is accused of taking money belonging to her employer for her personal use.

Heilman, 65, of 1758 Potato House Road, Darlington, worked for Carolina Insulation Contractors Inc.

She was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.