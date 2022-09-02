Darlington's Carraway 5K ends in close finish, kicks off race weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Royce Scrivano Thursday night beat out Thomas Schnibben by four seconds to win the first race of the weekend at Darlington Raceway -- the Terrance Carraway Memorial 5K.

Scrivano finished at 17:59 followed closely by Schnibben at 18:03 -- each more than three minutes faster than Anna Todd who was the first female finisher at 21:41.

Tyler Cox at 21:57 and Javan Goddard at 22:08 rounded up the top five finishers.

"It gets better and better every year," said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. "There's a lot of campers who are running. We have a lot of participating from the military and law enforcement."

The race, presented by Brown's RV Superstore, is in memory of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway who was shot and killed Oct. 3, 2018, in an ambush attack as he responded to help Florence County Sheriff's deputies who came under fire while trying to serve a warrant.

Deputy Farrah Turner also died as a result of wounds suffered in the attack.

Five other officers and deputies were wounded in the attack.

"It's a great cause, something we believe in very very strongly. We want to continue this as a tradition on Labor Day here at Darlington," Tharp said.

"Last I saw it was 246 runners," said Allison Carraway, Terrence Carraway's widow. "We have passed the mark from last year -- way passed it."

In all, 164 runners started the race and 154 completed it.

There was also a "hot lap" of the track where participants could walk or run a lap around Darlington on the track that attracted a crowd -- including a contingency from the US Army.

Money raised from the race goes to construction of a fallen officers memorial for South Carolina as well as scholarships awarded through the Florence Police Department.

"I'm glad everyone is out having a good time. I hope this event is a success and I wish everybody the best," Carraway said.

"It's a great way to kick off things for our weekend," Tharp said.