Darlington's Genesis Health Care breaks round for expansion
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Genesis Health Care broke ground Monday on what will ultimately be about a $12 million project to expand its current facility with a 28,000-square-foot, two-story building and improved parking lot at its Cashua Drive location in Darlington. On hand to turn the dirt was  Dr. Alexander Cohen, chief medical officer; T.C. Sawyer, chairman of the organization's board; and Ruthie Matthews, widow of the founder, Dr. Josiah Matthews.

