Darlington's Genesis Health Care plans Monday morning ground breaking

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Genesis Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, will break ground for the expansion of its Pee Dee Health Care location at 201 Cashua Street in Darlington Monday at 11:30 a.m.

“We are elated to begin the expansion of our Pee Dee Health Care center,” said Howard Nettles, director of community outreach and recruiting. “This renovation will not only allow us the opportunity to better serve our current patients, but will also provide us the space to continue expanding our services to more friends and neighbors throughout the Darlington region and beyond.”

Pee Dee Health Care was originally founded in Darlington in 1974 by Dr. Josiah Matthews.

It grew into Genesis Health Care, a nonprofit community health center, in 2010 when Matthews and Dr. Alexander Cohen donated the practices to the community. Since that time, Genesis, under the guidance of its board of directors, has maintained its commitment to provide superior care to all members of its communities regardless of their ability to pay.

The groundbreaking Monday will mark the start of an expansion that has been planned in two phases.