Darlington's Lady in Black offers a three-lap experience for a good cause

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The skies were gray but the spirit bright Saturday as drivers lined up at Darlington Raceway to pay $20 and take three laps for charity — Donate Life South Carolina.

"It's awesome. It's an experience I might not never get in my lifetime again. It's always been my favorite NASCAR track," said Hunter Lee, who sat in the passenger seat of a 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline with Manuel Assiff.

"I've been around here before and it was in a truck and we only did one lap. We'll be going a little faster and it should be fun this time," Lee said.

The money raised through Saturday's event goes to support Donate Life South Carolina, an organization that is responsible for managing the organ, eye and tissue donor registry in South Carolina.

Tracy Moore, CEO of Donate Life South Carolina, and volunteers worked the starting point, where paperwork was signed and drivers clued in on the rules.

Drivers had to sign a waiver, wear a seat belt and keep it around 70 miles an hour — behind a pace truck and ahead of a chase truck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ed Springer, a member of the Darlington Stripe Club, was driving the pace truck.