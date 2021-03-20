Darlington's Lady in Black offers a three-lap experience for a good cause

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The skies were gray but the spirit bright Saturday as drivers lined up at Darlington Raceway to pay $20 and take three laps for charity — Donate Life South Carolina.
"It's awesome. It's an experience I might not never get in my lifetime again. It's always been my favorite NASCAR track," said Hunter Lee, who sat in the passenger seat of a 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline with Manuel Assiff.
"I've been around here before and it was in a truck and we only did one lap. We'll be going a little faster and it should be fun this time," Lee said.
The money raised through Saturday's event goes to support Donate Life South Carolina, an organization that is responsible for managing the organ, eye and tissue donor registry in South Carolina.
Tracy Moore, CEO of Donate Life South Carolina, and volunteers worked the starting point, where paperwork was signed and drivers clued in on the rules.
Drivers had to sign a waiver, wear a seat belt and keep it around 70 miles an hour — behind a pace truck and ahead of a chase truck.
Ed Springer, a member of the Darlington Stripe Club, was driving the pace truck.
"The love racin'," Springer said. "They bring their kids and it's an opportunity to get on a track you don't always get. Just to say you drove around The Lady in Black is a pretty neat thing to do."
Springer said the participants had been fairly well behaved and nobody, as of about noon, had managed to get a Darlington stripe.
If they wanted one, though, they're free, Springer said through a huge grin.
"Absolutely, it was fantastic," said rally cross driver Justin McKee, who took his Datsun 280Z (with 240Z bumpers on it) on three laps around the track. "It was a blast for me out there."
McKee, and several other drivers, had been competing on the track's back parking lot at a rally cross event and then decided to take some laps on the track.
"A classic Japanese car," said McKee, in the passenger's seat after a driver swap and the decision to go 'round again. "I don't think they have too many Datsuns in NASCAR."
But they had one on the track at Darlington Saturday.
Saturday's event for Donate Live South Carolina is the first of several such events that are scheduled throughout the year.