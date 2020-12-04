Darryl Mitchell running for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be a Democratic primary in the race to fill newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin's seat on the city council.

Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell filed Thursday to run for the Democratic nomination in the city council District 1 special election, according to records of the South Carolina Election Commission.

The District 1 special election was called after Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected to be the city's mayor.

Mitchell said he works with children through the city's recreation department. He said he primarily works with children playing football, basketball, and, to a lesser extent, baseball.

"Most of my spare time is spent with the kids," Mitchell said. "I do football, basketball, some baseball. So, I am always on the site, trying to work it out with the kids."

He added that one of his teams won the 10 and under state football championship last year.

"I'm working for the kids," Mitchell said. He added that he wanted to help kids to improve themselves like he had people help him to do.