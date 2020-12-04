Darryl Mitchell running for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be a Democratic primary in the race to fill newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin's seat on the city council.
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell filed Thursday to run for the Democratic nomination in the city council District 1 special election, according to records of the South Carolina Election Commission.
The District 1 special election was called after Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected to be the city's mayor.
Mitchell said he works with children through the city's recreation department. He said he primarily works with children playing football, basketball, and, to a lesser extent, baseball.
"Most of my spare time is spent with the kids," Mitchell said. "I do football, basketball, some baseball. So, I am always on the site, trying to work it out with the kids."
He added that one of his teams won the 10 and under state football championship last year.
"I'm working for the kids," Mitchell said. He added that he wanted to help kids to improve themselves like he had people help him to do.
Mitchell said he was from Florence, attended Wilson High School for two years before he was transferred to West Florence where he graduated. After high school, he spent three years in the Army before he returned to Florence.
He said he had several jobs, the last of which, he was disabled from.
Mitchell said he has four children including two who live in Florence.
Mitchell joins LaShonda NeSmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline in the race for the Democratic nomination for the seat.
The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, with any needed runoffs two weeks later.
The winner of the Democratic nomination will face the winner of the Republican nomination in the general election scheduled for March 30.
So far, William Schofield is the only Republican filed to run for the seat.
