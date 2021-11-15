 Skip to main content
Darryl Strawberry to speak at House of Hope's Evening of Hope next year
Darryl Strawberry to speak at House of Hope's Evening of Hope next year

Darryl Strawberry

Former New York Mets baseball player Darryl Strawberry pauses to talk to reporters outside the the White House in Washington, Feb. 22, 2018, while attending meetings about the opioid epidemic.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

FLORENCE, S.C. – An eight-time National League All-Star will be the keynote speaker at the House of Hope of the Pee Dee's annual Evening of Hope fundraiser. 

The event scheduled for March 7 at the Florence Center will feature Darryl Strawberry and his wife, Tracy. 

Strawberry played 17 years in Major League Baseball. He was named National League Rookie of the Year while playing for the New York Mets in 1983. The next year, Strawberry made the first of eight straight appearances in the All-Star game. He was the starting right fielder on the 1986 World Series winning New York Mets. 

After seven seasons with the Mets, Strawberry signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 1991 season. He also played for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. Strawberry played a role in helping the 1996, 1998 and 1999 Yankee teams win the World Series. 

Strawberry battled additions and legal problems throughout the 1990s and in the early 2000s. He has since become a born again Christian. He met Tracy, his third wife, while at a drug rehabilitation conference in 2006. 

Lydia Laird will provide music at the event. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

