Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct.

Assault on a police officer is a felony. It carries a penalty of a fine between $1,000 and $10,000, 10 years in prison or both.

Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.

Public disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $100 fine, 30 days in jail or both. There also is a provision in the South Carolina Code of Laws that a judge can defer prosecution and place the person accused on probation.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident to assist Florence police officers with a disorderly female at the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Darlington Street and Holloway Drive.