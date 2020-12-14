 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
0 comments
top story

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

{{featured_button_text}}
Kellie Hopkins

Kellie Hopkins was arrested Saturday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. 

The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

Assault on a police officer is a felony. It carries a penalty of a fine between $1,000 and $10,000, 10 years in prison or both. 

Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Public disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $100 fine, 30 days in jail or both. There also is a provision in the South Carolina Code of Laws that a judge can defer prosecution and place the person accused on probation.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident to assist Florence police officers with a disorderly female at the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Darlington Street and Holloway Drive. 

Upon arrival, the first deputy arriving located Hopkins, who was reported to be disorderly and to have refused orders to calm down. When the deputy attempted to place Hopkins in handcuffs, she allegedly resisted the arrest and assaulted two deputies before the arrest could be completed. 

Hopkins was transported from the scene to the Florence County Detention Center, where she was held until she was released on a $10,000.00 surety bond Sunday morning. 

Hopkins is the daughter of Frederick Hopkins, who is accused of killing Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Investigator Farrah Turner and injuring five more law enforcement officers during an ambush. She is also likely the sister of Seth Hopkins, who has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct. 

Officers had gone to the home in a west Florence neighborhood to investigate Seth's crimes when they were reportedly ambushed by Fred on Oct. 3, 2018. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day
Local News

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

+3
Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield
Local News

Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kevin Barth and William "Bill" Hatfield are the 2020 recipients of the Judge Ralph King Anderson II Award from the Florence County Bar. Anderson, a retired court of appeals judge and former state legislator, presented the awards at the bar association's annual meeting at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Thursday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert