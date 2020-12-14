Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct.
Assault on a police officer is a felony. It carries a penalty of a fine between $1,000 and $10,000, 10 years in prison or both.
Third degree assault and battery is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.
Support Local Journalism
Public disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor. It carries a penalty of up to a $100 fine, 30 days in jail or both. There also is a provision in the South Carolina Code of Laws that a judge can defer prosecution and place the person accused on probation.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident to assist Florence police officers with a disorderly female at the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Darlington Street and Holloway Drive.
Upon arrival, the first deputy arriving located Hopkins, who was reported to be disorderly and to have refused orders to calm down. When the deputy attempted to place Hopkins in handcuffs, she allegedly resisted the arrest and assaulted two deputies before the arrest could be completed.
Hopkins was transported from the scene to the Florence County Detention Center, where she was held until she was released on a $10,000.00 surety bond Sunday morning.
Hopkins is the daughter of Frederick Hopkins, who is accused of killing Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Investigator Farrah Turner and injuring five more law enforcement officers during an ambush. She is also likely the sister of Seth Hopkins, who has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Officers had gone to the home in a west Florence neighborhood to investigate Seth's crimes when they were reportedly ambushed by Fred on Oct. 3, 2018.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.