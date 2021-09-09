David Beasley: World's billionaires need to step up to help World Food Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The executive director of the World Food Program is calling for the world's billionaires to step up and help his organization fight hunger.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program since 2017, mentioned billionaires near the end of his keynote address at the 2021 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Florence Center.

"The wealth that we have in this country is extraordinary," Beasley said. "Last year, at the height of COVID, a billionaire was created every 17 hours. The average net worth increase by the billionaire community – that's over 2,000 billionaires worldwide – was $5.2 billion per day."

Beasley said he was supportive of capitalism but added that capitalism without a heart is a disaster. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus caused over 100 million people to be on the brink of starvation worldwide.

Beasley said systems in place had reached and lifted around 90% of the world out of abject poverty but added that the systems needed to be improved to reach the other 10%.