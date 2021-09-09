David Beasley: World's billionaires need to step up to help World Food Program

FLORENCE, S.C. – The executive director of the World Food Program is calling for the world's billionaires to step up and help his organization fight hunger.
David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program since 2017, mentioned billionaires near the end of his keynote address at the 2021 Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Florence Center.
"The wealth that we have in this country is extraordinary," Beasley said. "Last year, at the height of COVID, a billionaire was created every 17 hours. The average net worth increase by the billionaire community – that's over 2,000 billionaires worldwide – was $5.2 billion per day."
Beasley said he was supportive of capitalism but added that capitalism without a heart is a disaster. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of the virus caused over 100 million people to be on the brink of starvation worldwide.
Beasley said systems in place had reached and lifted around 90% of the world out of abject poverty but added that the systems needed to be improved to reach the other 10%.
"I need an additional $6 billion this year to reach the 41 million ... that are knocking on famine's door," Beasley continued. "Let me tell you what will happen if I don't reach those ... countries with that $6 billion. Yes, you'll have starvation, mass starvation. You will have destabilization of nations. And you will have mass migration."
The World Food Program has received nearly $6 billion in funding as of Aug. 2. Of that total, the United States government provided nearly $2.18 billion (a little over 37%), the German government provided almost $824 million (14%) and private donors provided over $383 million (6.5%).
Beasley said the government's contributions were "tapped out" and added that governments were also using some of their money to help their citizens through the pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund provided a list of the world's wealthiest countries per capita in 2021. The United States is ranked eighth. Luxembourg, the world's wealthiest country per capita, has contributed $1.63 million and Ireland, the world's third wealthiest country per capita, has contributed $37.29 million.
The world's second and fourth wealthiest economies per capita, Singapore and Qatar, are unlisted.
Macau, the world's fifth wealthiest economy, could be listed as part of China. That country ranks 29th in contributions to the World Food Program at $12.8 million.
Beasley said that the world's billionaires needed to step up. He specifically mentioned Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and said that he needed just 10% of the $64 billion Bezos's wealth grew by last year to fund the food program.
"The price tag to fix it will not be $6 billion," Beasley continued. "It will not be $60 billion. It will not be $600 billion. It will be trillions of dollars."