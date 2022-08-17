David Phelps' Gamechanger Live! tour to play Florence's Calvary Baptist Church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps will be featured in Florence at 7 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.

Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist.

Perhaps is best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.

He emerged as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music and has performed for more than two decades.

He has performed across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He has more than a dozen solo albums to his credit.

Like many creative people, Phelps found himself with a lot of downtime and a desire to create during the 2020 Pandemic. He put pen to paper and then went to the studio.

“A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.” Phelps said.

Through this 15-song album, Phelps offers songs that evoke emotion, challenge faith, and encourage souls.

The church is located at 915 Cherokee Road. Event information and tickets, may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or by calling 843-662-0418.