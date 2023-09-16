FLORENCE, S.C. — An army of 200-plus volunteers gathered Friday morning at Florence's First Presbyterian Church for a hearty breakfast and marching orders as the annual United Way Day of Caring got under way.

"It's a day when volunteers in groups from companies or civic organizations or just a group of friends can volunteer for projects all across town or across the county," said Cameron Campbell, president of the United Way of Florence County. "These jobs are offered by volunteer organizations, nonprofits or partner organizations."

"Projects can vary; we'll see landscaping work, painting, cleaning, organizing, supply drives. All of these projects help these nonprofit organization focus on their missions and use their time and energy resources on things that directly impact their mission," she said.

Most of the tasks undertaken by volunteers were landscaping, cleaning, organizing or just basic maintenance.

"These are maintenance type things, they can take time and energy and resources away from the main point of what they do," Campbell said. "A lot of these projects need to be undertaken on on an annual basis. If you're a non-profit organization all the help you can get is always appreciated. It makes a nicer impression from the outside and makes a welcoming environment."

At the Boys and Girls Club on Florence's Roughfork Street Duke Energy volunteers split up into two groups, indoors and outdoors.

Outdoors the bushes were trimmed, pine straw spread, dirt was pressure-washed away and weeds received a close encounter with a string trimmer.

"Watch out for fire ants" seemed to be the outside mantra as workers waded into over grown bushes and thrust hands into bales of pine straw — but only after they put on insect repellant crème.

Inside Joie Reynolds, senior stakeholder relationships manager, discovered the main room at the club had a very high ceiling as she scrambled up a ladder to replace an HVAC filter and dust the box in which it sat.

The inside crew had other chores on their list.

"We're going to wipe down some trach cans and just gave some TLC to the Boys and Girls Club," Reynolds said.

Friday's work day was a win-win situation where the workers may have benefited more than the organizations for which they worked.

"I think we do, really. I have a personal slogan, it's a joy to serve, because it really is," Reynolds said. "I'm sure the Boys and Girls Club and the administrators and folks that are running this place will appreciate it but we really appreciate being given this opportunity."

Down Irby Street at the Pee Dee Coalition a crew from Otis Elevator scraped paint from a building, applied paint back to the building, painted some shutters and trimmed the hedges.

"Just trying to help out the community. I think we have around 20," Jeff Green, a buyer with the elevator manufacturer, said of the crew working in the field. In addition to working at the Pee Dee Coalition and Durant Children's Center the plant had crews at two other locations.

At Lighthouse Ministries a crew from Central United Methodist Church worked outside while a crew from Assurant worked inside — both intent to make the building look better than it had before they arrived.

The Methodists trimmed, shoveled and cut grass while inside the Assurant crew worked to redo a bulletin board.

"Working for one of the most worthy organizations we have in town. No other organization does as much as this one does," said Joe Eaddy as he worked to cut grass and suction up lawn debris.

Eaddy said it always felt good to do volunteer work at Lighthouse Ministries.

In all, the volunteers tackled 60 projects throughout Florence County.

"We're really fortunate to have dedicated volunteers who do this every year. A lot of the companies who sign up for projects have done it in the past," Campbell said.

Next year they'll get a chance to do it again.