COWARD, S.C. – An unseasonably warm week ended Saturday in a cool, breezy day as the temperature worked to get into the 50s. The cold will stick around through Sunday morning after which temperatures are expected to climb toward 60, 70 Monday and 80 by Wednesday and then stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the end of the week – all without the threat of rain.
Day of Discovery
