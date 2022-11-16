 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day of Thanks is a time to help the homeless

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Signature Wealth Strategies’ team is sponsoring the 8th annual Day of Thanks event on Nov. 23.

The Day of Thanks event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter at the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, 535 S. Church St. in Florence.

With the generous help of partner agency, the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, and donations from several local businesses, including Victors Restaurant, S&W Printing, PEPSI, M & M Printing and Graphics and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, the team is offering free meals to help the homeless in the Florence area.

“We created the Day of Thanks as a more meaningful way to give back to our community and our clients during the holiday season,” said Signature’s Managing Partner Chip Munn. “Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, our staff, volunteers and others, we’re able to make a genuine difference and provide a warm, Thanksgiving meal to those who may otherwise go without.”

People are also reading…

The event is a way of expressing thanks to the community, he said.

Having served more than 2,000 meals in the last seven years of the annual event, Signature Wealth is hoping to make an even greater positive impact his year.

If You Go

Who: Signature Wealth Strategies and House of Hope of the Pee Dee

What: 8th Annual Day of Thanks meal for area homeless

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23,

Where: Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter, House of Hope of the Pee Dee, 535 S. Church St., Florence

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man charged with 36 counts of breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces more than 50 separate charges in connection with vehicle break ins and gun thefts following a Florence County Sheriff's Office month-long undercover investigation, vehicle pursuit and foot chase.

Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert