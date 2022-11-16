Day of Thanks is a time to help the homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. – Signature Wealth Strategies’ team is sponsoring the 8th annual Day of Thanks event on Nov. 23.

The Day of Thanks event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter at the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, 535 S. Church St. in Florence.

With the generous help of partner agency, the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, and donations from several local businesses, including Victors Restaurant, S&W Printing, PEPSI, M & M Printing and Graphics and Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, the team is offering free meals to help the homeless in the Florence area.

“We created the Day of Thanks as a more meaningful way to give back to our community and our clients during the holiday season,” said Signature’s Managing Partner Chip Munn. “Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, our staff, volunteers and others, we’re able to make a genuine difference and provide a warm, Thanksgiving meal to those who may otherwise go without.”

The event is a way of expressing thanks to the community, he said.

Having served more than 2,000 meals in the last seven years of the annual event, Signature Wealth is hoping to make an even greater positive impact his year.