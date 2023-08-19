DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District is celebrating the appointment of Jackee Lynn, principal of Bay Road Elementary School in Hartsville, to the South Carolina State Board of Education.

Lynn will join the state's governing body for public schools on Sept. 12, taking three decades of professional education experience to the state's capital.

"It is a great honor to be appointed a member of the South Carolina Board of Education," Lynn said. "It was also an honor to become a substitute teacher, teacher assistant, teacher, district recruiter, assistant principal, and principal. If my love of education and 30 years of experience as an educator can support one student, one educator, or one parent of my community, I am all in. Life is about giving and helping each other to be our very best. That has always been my mission."

Lynn will represent the Fourth Judicial Circuit on the state board. The circuit comprises Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, and Marlboro counties.

"Mrs. Lynn is an exceptional educator and leader in Darlington County," said Tim Newman, DCSD superintendent. "We are extremely proud of her and honored to call her one of our own. We know she will do everything possible to improve students' educational outcomes and learning environments across this state."

Lynn is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served three years on active duty and eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves. She earned an officer's commission and her Airborne wings during her service.

She holds a master of arts in economics from Virginia State University, a master of arts in educational leadership from Winthrop University, and a bachelor of science in mathematics from Virginia Union University. She lives in Darlington County with her husband, Tyrone. They have two grown children.

"I grew up in a home that honored education and treated education as your ticket to success," Lynn said. "We learned that with success comes the opportunity to serve others. I was taught that if one person rises, a community rises. There was this idea that everyone has gifts and talents, and they should be used to support. I was taught to honor people and to see the best in them. We should help someone else find their 'way,' and in doing that I would find my own."