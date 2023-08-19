DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tryouts for the Darlington County School District Daredevils eSports team will be held in the coming weeks, and the program is being expanded to all high school grade levels.

Heading into its second year, the DCSD Daredevils eSports program will expand beyond juniors and seniors to include freshmen and sophomores this season. The team intends to move from 12 team members to 30 this year and hopes the expansion will provide more opportunities for interested students to learn and compete outside the classroom.

The team will hold its open house event on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. inside the DCSD eSports Arena at 102 Park St. in Darlington. Following the open house, tryouts will be held on Aug. 29-30 and Sept. 6-7. All tryouts and matches will be held in the eSports Arena.

Interested students are asked to complete the Daredevils eSports interest survey by visiting the link: https://bit.ly/DCSDESPORTS. If a student or parent should have questions, email the team's head coach, Daniel Frump, at Daniel.frump@darlington.k12.sc.us. High School students must meet all DCSD athletic, academic, and behavioral requirements to participate, as with all of the district's extracurricular programs.

The league in which DCSD Daredevils competes is sanctioned by the High School Esports League (HSEL), which was founded in 2012 and boasts the longest-running competitive gaming organization for high school students, according to its website. The league aims to harness "students' passion for video games through organized competition and academics, resulting in better engagement, better GPAs, and better attendance."