Deadliest coronavirus week in SC ends with 543 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s deadliest coronavirus week ended Sunday with health officials reporting 35 confirmed deaths in the state.
The week that started Monday with 210 deaths ended with a total of 543 deaths, surpassing the record of 523 set the previous week.
Eight probable deaths also were reported Sunday in the state.
In the Pee Dee, four confirmed deaths and two probable deaths were reported. Darlington and Marlboro counties reported two deaths each. Florence and Williamsburg counties each reported a probable death.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 269 probable cases Sunday in the state.
That brought the cumulative totals to 412,996 confirmed cases and 53,377 probable cases in South Carolina.
In the Pee Dee, 153 confirmed cases and 52 probable cases were reported Sunday.
Florence County led the region with 74 cases (19 probable cases), followed by Darlington County (31/17), Marloboro County (15/7), Williamsburg County (13/4), Marion County (12/4) and Dillon County (8/1).
As of Friday, 5,246,673 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 35,718 on Friday. The rate of positivity was 8.8%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,364 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,910 are occupied (78.41%). Of those, 1,526 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (17.13%).
Of the 1,7565 ICU beds in the state, 1,355 are occupied (77.16%). Of those, 359 (23.5%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,984 ventilators in the state, 635 are in use (32.01%) and 224 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.68%).
Of the 779,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 503,913 have been administered (64.7%).
Of the 425,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 89% have been administered.
Of the 151,100 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 47% have been administered.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.