Deadliest coronavirus week in SC ends with 543 deaths

To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.

Of the 11,364 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,910 are occupied (78.41%). Of those, 1,526 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (17.13%).

Of the 1,7565 ICU beds in the state, 1,355 are occupied (77.16%). Of those, 359 (23.5%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,984 ventilators in the state, 635 are in use (32.01%) and 224 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.68%).

Of the 779,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that have been received in South Carolina, 503,913 have been administered (64.7%).

Of the 425,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine received in South Carolina, 89% have been administered.

Of the 151,100 does of the Moderna vaccine received in the state, 47% have been administered.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.