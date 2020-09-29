 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadlines to register to vote are coming up
0 comments

Deadlines to register to vote are coming up

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those wishing to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election have until Friday to register in person to vote, Sunday to register online or by fax and Monday to register by mail. 

All people who want to cast a ballot in the race are asked to check their voter registration to ensure that it is current. 

To check voter registration information, visit SCVotes.gov and click on Check My Registration in the center left of the screen. On the next screen, those wishing to check their status must enter their name and birth date. 

There are three ways to register to vote in South Carolina. 

A person can register online at SCVotes.gov by clicking on Online Voter Registration in the center left of the webpage. Online applications to register must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. This method requires a South Carolina driver's license or DMV ID card. 

A person can register via mail applications available via their local voter registration office or SCvotes.gov. Those wishing to register this way have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to fax their forms by mail back to their local voter registration office. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked by Monday. 

The Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission is located at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence. The fax number number is 843-292-1613. 

A list of other county's voter registration offices can be found via SCvotes.gov

A person can also register in person at their local voter registration offices by 5 p.m. Friday. 

Voter registration can be updated by visiting SCVotes.gov and clicking on Update My Voter Registration the center left of the screen. 

In-person absentee balloting will begin Monday. 

Oct. 24 is the deadline to apply for an in-person absentee ballot by mail. 

Nov. 3 is the last day to return a mailed absentee ballot. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert