Deadlines to register to vote are coming up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those wishing to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election have until Friday to register in person to vote, Sunday to register online or by fax and Monday to register by mail.

All people who want to cast a ballot in the race are asked to check their voter registration to ensure that it is current.

To check voter registration information, visit SCVotes.gov and click on Check My Registration in the center left of the screen. On the next screen, those wishing to check their status must enter their name and birth date.

There are three ways to register to vote in South Carolina.

A person can register online at SCVotes.gov by clicking on Online Voter Registration in the center left of the webpage. Online applications to register must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. This method requires a South Carolina driver's license or DMV ID card.

A person can register via mail applications available via their local voter registration office or SCvotes.gov. Those wishing to register this way have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to fax their forms by mail back to their local voter registration office. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked by Monday.