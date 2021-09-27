Dean: Florence medical students learn more than about primary care

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence campus of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Columbia is much more than an opportunity for medical students to learn about being a primary care doctor.

Dr. Alan Sechtin, the assistant dean of medical education at the medical school's Florence branch campus, spoke Monday about the opportunities offered in Florence at the a Rotary Club of Florence meeting.

He said it can be an uphill battle to convince students who attend the medical school's campus in Columbia to spend the last two years of medical school in Florence.

"They've been told that this is Florence," Sechtin said. "It's a small town. If you want to do primary care, go to Florence, but if you want to be a specialist, stay in Columbia."

He said that thanks to the "amazing" medical community in Florence, what the students are told is not accurate.

Sechtin said several students have been provided opportunities to be part of child births and surgeries rather than just observing. He added that some doctors have told graduates of the Florence branch that they are more advanced than some first-year residents.