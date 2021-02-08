 Skip to main content
Death at McCall Farms plant under investigation
Death at McCall Farms plant under investigation

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – The Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating a work-related death that occurred Saturday evening at the McCall Farms food plant.

Ryan Seither, 39, died at the plant at at 6615 S. Irby Street in Effingham, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will assist in the investigation, von Lutcken said in a news release.

