Dedicated Community Bank announces three promotions

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence-area Dedicated Community Bank employees have been promoted.

The bank announced Tuesday that Curt Derrick has been promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer, Ginger Perry has been promoted to senior vice president and compliance officer and John Ivey Brown has been promoted to vice president.

“Our directors are pleased to recognize the contributions of these officers to the success of DCB and we appreciate their commitment to serving our customers in Darlington, Florence, and surrounding communities,” said Jim Ivey, president and CEO. “Curt, Ginger, and John Ivey are leaders who live the community bank philosophy every day.”

Derrick has been the bank’s main lender in its Florence office for the past five years and has helped grow the bank’s presence in Florence. He will continue to support the growth of the bank through meeting the credit needs of customers across the Pee Dee and serving as the bank’s market executive in Florence.

Perry has been employed with DCB since 1986 and has held several positions within the bank. In addition to her new responsibilities, she will continue to manage the bank’s operations department, as well as another program.