Dedicated Community Bank purchases Florence location

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence branch of the Dedicated Community Bank is here to stay.

The bank announced Friday afternoon that it had purchased its 2016 Hoffmeyer Road office. Florence County tax records indicate the bank purchased the property in December from the Florence Mall for $10.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of success in Florence, and love how centrally located the office is to everyone in the Florence community," said Jim Ivey, bank president and CEO. "Naturally, when the opportunity presented itself for us to acquire the building, it was an easy decision. We are very pleased to make this commitment to continuing to serve the Florence market.”

“We invite folks in the Florence area to call on us for their banking needs. Being a locally owned and locally managed bank allows us work swiftly and take a common-sense approach to decision making," said Curt Derrick, the bank's city executive. "Our customers find that very refreshing, especially when comparing us to our larger competitors. While we’ve all experienced a number of challenges throughout the past year, we want people in Florence to know they have a bank they can depend on with Dedicated Community Bank.”

The bank began its operations in Darlington in 1986 as Darlington County Bank. The bank opened a loan production office in Florence in 2014, eventually transitioning into a full-service banking office in October of 2015.

