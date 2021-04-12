 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dedicated Community Bank purchases Florence location
0 comments

Dedicated Community Bank purchases Florence location

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence branch of the Dedicated Community Bank is here to stay.

The bank announced Friday afternoon that it had purchased its 2016 Hoffmeyer Road office. Florence County tax records indicate the bank purchased the property in December from the Florence Mall for $10.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of success in Florence, and love how centrally located the office is to everyone in the Florence community," said Jim Ivey, bank president and CEO. "Naturally, when the opportunity presented itself for us to acquire the building, it was an easy decision. We are very pleased to make this commitment to continuing to serve the Florence market.”

“We invite folks in the Florence area to call on us for their banking needs. Being a locally owned and locally managed bank allows us work swiftly and take a common-sense approach to decision making," said Curt Derrick, the bank's city executive. "Our customers find that very refreshing, especially when comparing us to our larger competitors. While we’ve all experienced a number of challenges throughout the past year, we want people in Florence to know they have a bank they can depend on with Dedicated Community Bank.”

The bank began its operations in Darlington in 1986 as Darlington County Bank. The bank opened a loan production office in Florence in 2014, eventually transitioning into a full-service banking office in October of 2015.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Can't play 'whac-a-mole' with vaccine supply

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert