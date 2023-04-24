FLORENCE, S.C. — Delmae Elementary School students held signs and cheered principal Roy Anne Jolley Monday as she was paraded around the school’s bus loop to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Students from Wilson High School’s band took up the front of the parade while Jolley was driven around in a golf cart equipped with blankets and a microphone.

Students and teachers, Florence One Schools’ administrators, past co-workers and family showed up for Jolley’s parade, which was kept secret until she pulled up.

“I’m speechless,” Jolley said. “It’s nice to be loved. It’s a blessing to be able to say that you are 70 years old, that you still enjoy what you do, that you have a wonderful family and that you work with some wonderful people.”

Jolley said she knew that her assistant principal, Ginger Baggette, would do something for her birthday, she just did not know what.

“We wanted to celebrate her 70th birthday in the biggest way possible,” Baggette said.

The idea of the parade came about because Delmae Elementary has almost 1,000, she said.

“We had to think of a way where everybody could be a part of the celebration at the same time,” she said. “I think it was just the best way to celebrate her and her dedication to our school and our students and our community.”

Jolly served at Delmae Elementary for 24 years.

Wilson High School, where Jolly graduated high school, was represented at the parade by more than just the band members -- who played for the crowd after their march around the loop.

Wilson High School Principal Eric Robinson and former Wilson High School Principal Allie Brooks Jr. were on hand.

Jolley said Brooks is her mentor and that it meant a lot to her that he showed up to the parade.

Superintendent Richard O'Malley and Board of Trustees member Barry Townsend were in attendance and Jolly said she was glad they could take time out of their busy schedule to be there.