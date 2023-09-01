FLORENCE, S.C. — Delmae Elementary School’s principal never thought that she wanted to be an educator when she graduated from Wilson High School.

“My plan when I left high school and started college was to become an attorney,” said principal Roy Ann Jolley. “However, God’s plan was different.”

Jolley started her journey with Florence School District One at North Vista Elementary as a teacher’s assistant. On Friday, almost 50 years later, all of Delmae Elementary and representatives from the district surprised her in the school’s auditorium.

“You are a woman of virtue. You are a woman of blessing. You are a gift to so many people, and we love you,” said Delmae’s Behavioral Health Counselor, Sam Fryer, who led the celebration.

Over 1,000 elementary school children cheered and screamed like they had just seen a celebrity as Jolley entered the auditorium.

Nadia Bull, Delmae’s math coach, led the children in singing two of Jolley’s favorite songs. The principal wore a plastic crown, sat in an office chair, which was wrapped in a pink ribbon, and cried as Bull and the students sang.

Fryer said Delmae is a special place for students, faculty and staff, and that feeling of belonging can be traced back directly to Jolley.

“You are a mother to many. You are a mentor to many,” Fryer said. “You lead with your heart, you lead with your instinct, but most of all you lead with your passion. The reason why Delmae’s population is so large is because of this lady.”

Gregory Hall, Assistant Superintendent of Middle and High Schools, said it is Jolley’s philosophy on teaching that sets her apart.

“Mrs. Jolley’s philosophy is, ‘If you love the kids, we can fix the rest of it,’” Hall said. “There’s so much that we can learn from you, from your experience and from your time as a teacher and as a leader. If we learn nothing else from you, Mrs. Jolley, if we can learn your philosophy on loving kids, we’ll be great.”

Although she has worked at the district for 50 years, Jolley’s history with Florence One Schools goes back further. She attended Holmes Elementary School then graduated from Wilson Elementary School in 1971.

Schools were still segregated until her senior year of high school.

Jolley has another connection with Wilson High School: she taught the school’s current principal, Eric Robinson, when he was in first grade.

Half of her time in the district has been spent at Delmae Elementary, as she has now been the principal for 25 years.

“I have been blessed to be surrounded by a staff that loves children, a group of people that love God and parents that are supportive of what we’re trying to do for our children,” Jolley said. “I didn’t say their children, I said our children.”