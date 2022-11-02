Delmae Heights students learn about conserving energy

FLORENCE, S.C. – The National Theatre for Children presented a skit on energy conservation, sponsored by Duke Energy, at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence on Tuesday morning.

The program, “Eco Guardians,” was presented to all grades, representing about 980 students. Three performances of about 25 minutes each were given. The children learned how energy use is measured, how energy is wasted, how we conserve energy and what renewable resources are.

Jakob Sommers and Grace Nowak portrayed a handful of characters to teach, entertain and inspire the students about being “energy wise.”

The students learned about energy efficiency with the help of Nikki Neutron, a superhero for energy-saving Eco Guardians. His boss, U.R. Fired, informs him that the wasteful super villain, The Sneaker, is on the loose. Other characters like Thunderstorm and Bert the Dirt Expert help Nikki Neutron teach the children about energy conservation and that protecting our planet is important.

The actors also taught the children about renewable resources, how to use energy wisely, about watts and kilowatts, how LED light bulbs save energy and how you can save water by using a faucet aerator.

“Open Your Eyes. Be Energy Wise” was the slogan of the day.

Teachers were offered information about My Energy Kit classroom challenge. When students learn about energy conservation and meet specific goals together they earn cash for their class. Learn more at www.MyEnergyKit.org/ClassroomChallenge.