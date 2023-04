FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the third consecutive year, Alice Li, a second grader at Delmae, has earned the title of State Grade-Level Winner in the Zaner-Bloser Handwriting Contest.

Li first achieved this honor as a Kindergarten student, then in first grade, and now in second grade.

As a State Grade-Level Winner, she will advance to compete in the next round of the contest to be either the National Grade-Level Semifinalist or Grand National Champion.