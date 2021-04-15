Delmae students get a week with the STEM Bus

FLORENCE, S.C. — The STEM Bus was rockin' this week at Delmae Elementary School as students paraded through stations and were exposed to science while they had fun at the same time.

As for rockin', they were having so much much fun as they learned programming that they jumped for joy.

Thursday morning the second-graders in Nadia Bull's class got to try their hands at programming a drone flight, flying a drone and taking apart a virtual human heart — all tasks that would be tied together in classroom lessons.

Three at a time the students cycled through the stations where Nikia Genwright, in the bus, taught the students how to program a drone by using command blocks through which the students could cause a virtual drone to fly a pattern, flip over, land or take off.

Outside the bus, Chris Rogers taught the students how to get a real drone to take off and land. The task students had to solve was to fly the drone from one landing pad to the next — a task that proved to be more challenging than it sounded as the drone landed in the grass and not the pad more often than not.

At the third station, Deborah Chapman from the school's computer lab taught the students how to take apart a 3-D virtual heart using a stylus.