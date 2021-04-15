Delmae students get a week with the STEM Bus

FLORENCE, S.C. — The STEM Bus was rockin' this week at Delmae Elementary School as students paraded through stations and were exposed to science while they had fun at the same time.
As for rockin', they were having so much much fun as they learned programming that they jumped for joy.
Thursday morning the second-graders in Nadia Bull's class got to try their hands at programming a drone flight, flying a drone and taking apart a virtual human heart — all tasks that would be tied together in classroom lessons.
Three at a time the students cycled through the stations where Nikia Genwright, in the bus, taught the students how to program a drone by using command blocks through which the students could cause a virtual drone to fly a pattern, flip over, land or take off.
Outside the bus, Chris Rogers taught the students how to get a real drone to take off and land. The task students had to solve was to fly the drone from one landing pad to the next — a task that proved to be more challenging than it sounded as the drone landed in the grass and not the pad more often than not.
At the third station, Deborah Chapman from the school's computer lab taught the students how to take apart a 3-D virtual heart using a stylus.
"The most valuable thing is that it opens them up to things that can eventually lead to careers," said Bull, who at her students' request got to try to land the drone on the pad.
Like most of her students, she hit grass.
The tasks help open students minds to possibilities and, in some ways, serve as stealth education, she said.
The students get a break from classroom learning and have fun.
Nikia Genwright (left) helps Aaron Boken program a drone flight Thursday morning during a STEM Bus session at Delmae Elementary in Florence.