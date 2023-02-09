FLORENCE, S.C.
Delmae Elemetary third-grade students took an in-school field trip to the gym Thursday to spend time with Florence's "Fossil" Frank Morning. From killer dinosaur claws to fossilized dinosaur poo, Morning talked with the students about what was in the Pee Dee during the time of the dinosaurs — many items of proof he has found while digging around the area.
Third-grade students are currently studying about rocks. They made their way through the gym two classes at a time throughout the morning into the early afternoon.