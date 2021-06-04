Delmae students shell the gym floor in eggciting engineering challenge

Gredmarie Perez waits for her egg deliver vehicle to be dropped from more than eight feet to the floor as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence.
Holdyn Rieckenberg shows Joan Cuozzo his egg-protection vehicle that just safely delivered to the floor an egg dropped from more than eight feet as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence.
Delmae Heights Elementary School teacher Keli Klim lets go an egg delivery vehicle on its trip to the floor as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence.
Debbie Coward and Sasha Jeeter sit in judgment of eggs and whether or not the eggs successfully survived their drop as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence.
This egg, a survivor, was encased in playdough and then placed in a Pringles can for its drop from more than eight feet to the floor as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence.
Not all eggs survived their drop to the floor as part of a science experiment at Delmae Heights Elementary School in Florence. Some of the failures were found at the judge’s tables while others became splattery messes at the point of impact.
Delmae Heights Elementary School teacher Lauren Greenway prepares to drop an egg delivery vehicle from an eight-foot ladder atop a two-foot stage using a broom handle Friday morning during a science experiment.
STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. — Delmae Heights Elementary students played key roles Friday in the destruction of dozens of eggs as part of an engineering challenge that has, for years, generated joy, glee and excitement among students.
The challenge? Design a vehicle that would safely deliver an egg to the floor when it is dropped from ever-increasing heights.
The first judge of success was the floor under a drop cloth. Some vehicles were found inadequate at that point as their precious cargo turned in a splattery, gooey mess.
The failures were quickly cleaned up and disposed of in a nearby garbage can.
The second set of judges sat at a table where students had to produce their intact egg out of the delivery vehicle for the judges to see.
The first challenge was a drop from an eight-foot ladder. The second from an eight-foot ladder on a two-foot stage. The third challenge was from a broom handle held by a teacher on an eight foot ladder on a two foot stage
Should eggs remain at that point organizer Debbie Chapman threatened to call in the Florence Fire Department Monday to drop eggs from a height school teachers couldn't reach.
Winners at each grade level received a first-, second- or third-place trophy and all participants were entered into a door prize drawing.
