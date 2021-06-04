Delmae students shell the gym floor in eggciting engineering challenge

FLORENCE, S.C. — Delmae Heights Elementary students played key roles Friday in the destruction of dozens of eggs as part of an engineering challenge that has, for years, generated joy, glee and excitement among students.

The challenge? Design a vehicle that would safely deliver an egg to the floor when it is dropped from ever-increasing heights.

The first judge of success was the floor under a drop cloth. Some vehicles were found inadequate at that point as their precious cargo turned in a splattery, gooey mess.

The failures were quickly cleaned up and disposed of in a nearby garbage can.

The second set of judges sat at a table where students had to produce their intact egg out of the delivery vehicle for the judges to see.

The first challenge was a drop from an eight-foot ladder. The second from an eight-foot ladder on a two-foot stage. The third challenge was from a broom handle held by a teacher on an eight foot ladder on a two foot stage

Should eggs remain at that point organizer Debbie Chapman threatened to call in the Florence Fire Department Monday to drop eggs from a height school teachers couldn't reach.

Winners at each grade level received a first-, second- or third-place trophy and all participants were entered into a door prize drawing.