Delmae teachers, UPS volunteers building outdoor classroom

FLORENCE, S.C. − A science teacher, a gym teacher and a group of volunteers associated with UPS gathered Tuesday morning behind Delmae Elementary School to build an outdoor classroom.
The spot selected is uniquely positioned to where it gets morning shade and afternoon shade, said Debbie Chapman, science teacher at the school.
She is also the daughter of a woodshop teacher who went on to become an engineer.
Tuesday she was assisted by physical education teacher Debbie Coward.
"This bench here is from Briggs Elementary. I'm real close to the folks over there," Chapman said, alluding to an already-constructed bench upon which the Delmae benches would be designed. "This was designed and built by an Eagle Scout at Briggs."
"That's our pattern. The guy from UPS said, 'If I could just see one.' I cut the templates out already," Chapman said, foam board pattern in hand.
"This is a 6-foot bench, but if I do 6 feet, I can't use them because we have to keep our kids 6 feet apart, so I did eight-footers and will adapt it to meet our needs," she said.
Briggs uses a mix of 6- and 10-foot benches, but Delmae will be exclusively 8-foot benches, she said.
Several other design changes happened, too, driven by the fact that the 2x10 boards were almost twice the cost of the 2x8 boards. She said as an impromptu design committee worked, quite successfully, through a couple of design and measurement problems.
Another design change she implemented was a stronger connection between two structural elements.
An unplanned design change happened to the feet upon which the bench rests. They got a bit longer to use up the whole 4x6 and not leave a strange remnant.
She said she also has them designed in a way that will allow her to go back and upgrade the metal brackets if necessary − the store didn't have a heavier grade of bracket.
In addition to the volunteer labor, UPS paid for the materials as well, Chapman said.
The benches are phase one of the outdoor classroom.
"My next step is a little teacher desk. I can probably do that on my own," Chapman said.
