Delta Sigma Theta alumnae chapter to host voter registration drive

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently announced its commemoration of National Voter Registration Day by hosting a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Florence County Public Library in Florence.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., has long history of participating in social action, starting with the first act of our founders participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in 1913. We feel it is our duty to continue to keep our sorority’s tradition and focus alive by hosting a voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day in National Voter Registration month,” said Shateisha Williams, president of Florence Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

At the event, Florence County residents can visit the library computer room to register, confirm or update their voter registrations, as well as get information about South Carolina’s new voting laws.

Members of the Florence Alumnae Chapter will assist those who visit.

The Florence Alumnae Chapter is partnering with the Drs. Bruce & Lee Florence County Public Library and assisted by the Florence County Board of Elections to make this event possible, Williams said.

Williams said, “Having good community partners make events like these successful. We all have a focus of being of service to the community we serve.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence, to provide scholarships, to provide support to the underserved, to educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy, and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in communities.

Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has more than 250,000 members and nearly 1,000 chapters worldwide. The sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national programs.

The Florence Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 1952 and is a part of the South Atlantic Region. The chapter is dedicated to supporting the community it serves through volunteering with a variety of local organizations and signature projects and national programs.