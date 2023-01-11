Delta Sigma Theta chapter plans Founder's Day march Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a Founder’s Day re-enactment march, voter registration and step show at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., in downtown Florence.

The Florence chapter was founded in 1952. It has undertaken and supported man projects over the past 70 years.

The chapter has developed and implemented programs like Delta GEMS (teen females) Embodi (teen males), and Jabberwock Scholarship Awards.

Other programs include financial workshops, Sickle Cell awareness, breast cancer awareness, the Boys & Girls Club, NAACP, United Negro College Fund and The Naomi Project.

Delta Sigma Theta sorority was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic assistance and help those in need.

Since, its founding, Delta Sigma Theta has become one of the pre-eminent service-based sororities. It has more than 300,000 initiated members and more than 1,000 chartered chapters worldwide.

The Florence Alumnae Chapter will be honoring its roots in women’s suffrage by re-enacting the original women’s suffrage march.

President Sateisha Williams said the event’s goal is to encourage everyone to be engaged in their community and exercise the right to vote. Voter registration forms and information will be available throughout the afternoon. Refreshments and a step performance will end the day’s events.