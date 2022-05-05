Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham speaks at Coker University

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — In a speech this week, Joe Cunningham laid out his platform as a Democratic candidate for governor, including a 10% raise for teachers.

Cunningham said the raise would help cut the teacher shortage. He also advocates decriminalizing marijuana, bringing in more economic opportunities, and expanding Medicaid to provide health care to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians.

He spoke at a town hall Monday at Coker University in the Davidson auditorium.

The town hall was hosted by the Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County.

Cunningham served from 2019 to 2021 as a United States representative from South Carolina's first Congressional District.

He will face Democrats Mia McLeod, Carlton Boyd, Calvin “C.J. Mack” McMillan, and William “Cowboy” Williams in the June 14 Democratic primary.

The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary. Republican candidates include incumbent Henry McMaster, “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite, and Mindy Steele.

In his speech, Cunningham promised to get teacher salaries up to $50,000 a year before the end of his administration if he is elected. He said teachers should not be working two or three jobs to make ends meet. He said that teachers are our "heroes."

Cunningham took a jab at the current governor, Henry McMaster, who he claims brags about Walmart jobs he has brought in. Cunningham said he wants to dream bigger and wants South Carolina to be the No. 1 manufacturer of electrical vehicles in the entire country.

Cunningham posed a question to the audience asking what Kentucky, Kansas, and Louisiana had in common. The answer was those states were Republican states with Democratic governors. He said Kentucky voted for Trump by 10 points more than South Carolina. Cunningham said if Kentucky did it, South Carolina can too.

Cunningham said he is not only seeking to legalize marijuana for additional revenue, but to grant people a second chance at life. He said many lives have been ruined because of a small bag of marijuana.

“I see that this [marijuana] is a hundred of millions of dollars that we are leaving on the table,” Cunningham said. “But I also see it as correcting a racial injustice. The truth is, if you are black you are four times more likely to get arrested for marijuana even though the usage is practically the same.”

He said he has a plan formulated that calls for the expungement of records of low-level drug offenders. “It is about having a big heart and giving people a second chance at life,” Cunningham said.

