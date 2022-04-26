Democratic candidate for governor Mia McLeod advocates for higher wages

HARTSVILLE,S.C. — Mia McLeod, a Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor, says she is a fierce advocate for a living wage for workers.

McLeod spoke Monday evening at an event at Coker University hosted by the Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County.

McLeod is a state senator representing Richland and Kershaw counties. Her top competition for the Democratic primary is former Congressman Joe Cunningham. Cunningham served two years in Congress.

McLeod took a dig at Cunningham, he voted against a living wage of $15 an hour and McLeod said it was unbelievable. She said she is a fierce advocate of living wages and believes the hardworking people of South Carolina deserve a living wage of at least $15 an hour.

McLeod will face Democrats Carlton Boyd, Calvin “C.J. Mack” McMillan, and William “Cowboy” Williams in the June 14 Democratic primary. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary. Republican candidates include incumbent Henry McMaster, “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite, and Mindy Steele.

McLeod said she is the most qualified candidate because she has experience in the South Carolina House of Representatives and the Senate. She said she is the only candidate in the primary who has state government experience in both the executive and legislative branches. McLeod said she worked for former Republican Attorney General Charlie Condon and was the state’s first Violence Against Women Director at a time where South Carolina was number one in the nation for women who were murdered by men as a result of domestic violence.

McLeod said she offers a layer of relatability that her opponents do not have. She said she is a member of a minority, she comes from an underserved rural community, she is a sexual assault survivor, she lives with a chronic health condition, she is a small-business owner, and she has two African Americans sons and worries about their safety.

McLeod said those issues are irrespective of race and gender and are the basis of connection to everyday South Carolinians.

McLeod, who is a Bennettsville native and a seventh- generation South Carolinian, asked Coker University students at the town hall how many wanted to stay in South Carolina after graduation. Out of a room of 75 people in the Davidson auditorium only two students raised their hands.

McLeod said her sons like the college students felt the same way about leaving South Carolina. McLeod realized that her sons just like many others are leaving South Carolina because they do not see a future that represents them in the state. She said people are leaving the state in droves seeking higher pay, equal opportunity, and a better quality of life.

“It broke my heart to hear this,” McLeod said. “People don’t believe their voices matter here. They don’t believe their lives matter here, and they are absolutely right. I stopped trying to convince people to stay and started listening to their concerns more than I speak.”

McLeod said she recognized a need and knew she was meant to be the change.

“When I recognized this issue, I knew we had to make a change, ‘’ McLeod said. “And when I said we, I meant me. We are losing our best and brightest every day. I believe that you shouldn’t have to know somebody to be someone who matters in South Carolina.”

McLeod said she is running for governor to create a more inclusive South Carolina where everyone can thrive. Her top priorities include quality health care, greater economic opportunities, providing more opportunities through public education, improving infrastructure, and addressing environmental concerns.

McLeod emphasized that she is not running to make history. She said she understands that a black woman has never filed to run for governor, but she is running to make change happen in South Carolina. She said bringing diversity is a bonus and she believes that representation matters.

McLeod said a level of connection from the governor’s position to the people is missing and she believes that she is the missing piece.

Davita Malloy, president of the Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County, said the primary function of the Democratic Women’s Council is to educate the community. Malloy said it is important to be an informed voter and the best way to inform the community is to bring the candidate to the area so the community can see the candidate and ask questions.

Jevone Highsmith, a community member, said the town hall event was very informative. She said it is important for people to be involved in politics because it affects everyday life. She said people do not have to run for political office, but should be up to date on who represents them and what that candidate stands for. She said she hadn’t known that Senator McLeod had health problems and was a sexual assault survivor. Highsmith said she identified with her struggles and McLeod became more than a candidate on a billboard. She became real.

