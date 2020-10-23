 Skip to main content
Democratic candidates to appear with Jaime Harrison at Wilson Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison will host several local Democratic events at his get out the vote rally Saturday at Wilson High School. 

Set to appear alongside Harrison are congressional candidate Melissa Watson, state Sens. Gerald Malloy and Ronnie Sabb, state Reps. Patricia "Pat" Henegan and Terry Alexander; state House candidate Isaac Wilson, Florence County sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, and city councilwoman and mayoral candidate Teresa Myers Ervin. 

Harrison plans to share his plan to restore hope to the state, according to an announcement. He is running against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham for a seat in the United States Senate. 

The rally is expected to take place at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wilson High School at 1411 E. Old Marion Highway. The parking lot will open for cars at 4 p.m. and will remain open until the lot is at capacity. 

It can also be viewed online at JaimeHarrison.com/Live or on Facebook at JaimeHarrisonSC. 

If You Go

When? The rally starts at 5 p.m. The parking lot opens for cars at 4 p.m.

Where? Wilson High School located at 1411 East Old Marion Hwy. 

