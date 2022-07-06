Demolition starts on Florence's old Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. — The end is here for the old Wilson High School, most recently Bethel Apostolic Church.

Located on North Irby Street, beside North Vista Elementary School, the building is already starting to disappear as demolition has started.

The plan is to have the building gone by the end of July and the land ready for construction by the end of September.

Construction will start on a new North Vista Elementary School, currently located adjacent to the property, with the plan that once the new building is finished by August 2024 the elementary school will move over and the current North Vista building become Williams Middle School.

The existing Williams Middle School is slated to become athletic fields.