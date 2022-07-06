 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Demolition starts on Florence's old Wilson High School

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — The end is here for the old Wilson High School, most recently Bethel Apostolic Church.

Located on North Irby Street, beside North Vista Elementary School, the building is already starting to disappear as demolition has started.

The plan is to have the building gone by the end of July and the land ready for construction by the end of September.

Construction will start on a new North Vista Elementary School, currently located adjacent to the property, with the plan that once the new building is finished by August 2024  the elementary school will move over and the current North Vista building become Williams Middle School.

The existing Williams Middle School is slated to become athletic fields.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

Group rallies for women's right in downtown Florence Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- About a dozen people took to the streets around Downtown Florence Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave it up to states to either continue abortion as lawful or to do an about-face and declare it a crime.

Pamplico man charged in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Pamplico man who faces a series of charges associated with the same incident was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies assisted by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Three Florence nonprofits got $2,500 donations Thursday

Three Florence nonprofits got $2,500 donations Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three Florence non-profits were presented with $2,500 checks Thursday morning, the proceeds from the June 11 Boggin’ Down Chicken Bog Contest & Festival presented by Raldex in the parking lot of the Florence Center.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Freeing US basketball star Griner a 'priority' for Joe Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert