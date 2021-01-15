Deputies ask for public's assistance in cigarette theft investigation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in the investigation of the Jan. 13 burglary of Floyd's Convenience Store on Cale Yarborough Highway.

Burglars, once inside, took a "large quantity" of Newport, Marlboro, Marlboro Lite and Marlboro Select cigarettes, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

In the release, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote that the burglary is likely linked to a similar incident Dec. 16 at Save-A-Step Gas Station on South Cashua Drive in Florence.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's deputies at (843) 665-1212 ext. 372, CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a top on the agency's free app for iPhones and Androids. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.