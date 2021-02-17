Deputies in standoff with barricaded suspect in Coward

COWARD, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are working a barricaded suspect situation in Coward.
Maj. Mike Nunn said that deputies were at US 52 and Factory Road and that the suspect has set a building on fire.
The call on the county's public dispatch Website is of a structure fire at199 Hicks Road, Coward -- just down the street from US 52 at the intersection of Factory Road and Hicks Road.
Nunn asked that people avoid the area while deputies work the scene.
Nunn said the agency would release more information after the standoff was resolved.
