Deputies raid Tara Village's Margaweedaville, arrest two residents
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies with the agency's narcotics unit with support from two SWAT teams served a search warrant at a Tara Village residence known as Margaweedaville, arrested two people and seized drugs and cash.

Florence County deputies with the support of the agency's SWAT team and the Florence Police Department's SWAT team Tuesday searched the search warrant at 1208 East Macree Terrace and, in doing so, seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana -- including more than 800 pre-rolled marijuana products, THC edibles, wax, a hydraulic press, two guns, about $2,700 in cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies found a board which named the location Margaweedaville and included a description price list of items available there.

Deputies charged Austen Lorenze Regalado, 24, of the residence with trafficking marijuana and unlawful neglect toward a child. Deputies also charged Allee Elizabeth Bell Regalado with unlawful neglect toward a child.

"Investigators allege that in addition to the trafficking charge, both subjects allowed a small child to reside in the residence with unsecured firearms, multiple pounds of illegal narcotics, some of which were in edible for and where the subjects are alleged to have engaged in criminal activity," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release on the operation.

"Drug dealers are getting bolder in their packaging and the market of their illegal products, especially to children," Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said through the release. "We're committed to taking back our neighborhoods from these criminals, and today was a good start. We are particularly proud of the cooperation and assistance of the Florence Police Department as we combine our efforts to put drug dealers into jail where they belong."

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are possible, according to the release.

