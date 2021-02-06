 Skip to main content
Deputies search Effingham residence, arrest one and seize cash, drugs and a pickup
Deputies search Effingham residence, arrest one and seize cash, drugs and a pickup

Drug Bust

Cash, marijuana, patches and pills seized Friday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies during the search of an Effingham apartment.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTOS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a Florence man following the search of an Effingham apartment.

Deputies with the agency's criminal enforcement unit Friday executed a search warrant at 2496 Linfield Circle, Apt. B, according to the agency.

Inside they found 967 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cocaine, 77 grams of methamphetamine, 150 Ecstasy tablets, six fentanyl patches, four subutex patches, 3.5 grams of heroin and "other controlled substances," according to the agency.

Deputies arrested Waddell Dontrell Daniels III, 29, of 2496 West Lillian Drive, Apt. A, Florence, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin and trafficking cocaine.

Daniels is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, according to the center's Website.

Deputies, as a result of the search, seized $9,830 in cash and a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck.

