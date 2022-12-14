Deputies search for missing and possibly endangered Florence man

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence man who may have dementia.

Bansibhai Patel, 66, of 4145 Westbrook Drive was last seen Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Patel was last known to be wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants and flip flops.

A search of the Westbook area of Florence County is currently taking place.

Patel is described as an Indian male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patel is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices.

