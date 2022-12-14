 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies search for missing and possibly endangered Florence man

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence man who may have dementia.

Bansibhai Patel, 66, of 4145 Westbrook Drive was last seen Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the residence, according to the sheriff's office. 

Patel was last known to be wearing a burgundy sweater, black jogging pants and flip flops. 

A search of the Westbook area of Florence County is currently taking place.

Patel is described as an Indian male, about 5 feet 5 inches  tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patel is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.

