FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies arrested two men after a search at 1516 Willow Trace Drive Apartment D in Florence.

The search came after a month-long undercover investigation and resulted in the discovery of "a large quantity of illegal narcotics, a firearm and approximately $7,000 in U.S. currency," according to a media advisory.

Investigators arrested Jermaine Felipe Stukes, 38, of 1516 Willow Trace Drive, Apt. D, and charged him with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine base, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in psychedelic mushrooms, possession of controlled substances, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators also arrested Jasmine Zhane Davis, 26, of 561 Burch Drive, Dublin, Ga., and charged her with trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in psychedelic mushrooms, possession of controlled substances, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said the heroin seized would constitute about 4,600 doses with an estimated street value of $117,000.

Stukes and Davis remain in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.