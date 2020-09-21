Dermatologist coming to Leatherman Senior Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Patricia McClercklin, a board certified dermatologist in private practice, is opening a satellite office at the Leatherman Senior Center in Florence.
McClercklin Skin and Laser Center is located in Columbia, but starting Wednesday, McClercklin will start taking clients at the Leatherman Senior Center Medical Suite, 600 Senior Way in Florence.
Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 843-771-9163.
McClercklin has an extensive expertise in medical, surgical and aesthetic disorders of the skin, hair and nails. She started college at the age of 16, graduating cum laude from City College of New York. She graduated from Howard University Medical College and completed her dermatology residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. In all, she has 31 years of experience in dermatology.
McClercklin’s special interests in dermatology are sculpture body contouring, laser and treatment of pigmentary disorders and psoriasis plus treatment of keloids.
Medicare and most commercial/primary insurance accepted at the Florence Satellite office. Medicaid is only accepted in Columbia and telehealth is also offered.
