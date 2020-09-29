DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

Currently, there are 310 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 264 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Monday, a total of 1,412,359 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.2%.