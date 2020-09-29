DHEC: 48 Pee Dee schools report COVID cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 527 new confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.
The Pee Dee Tuesday reported 45 confirmed cases. Florence County reported 15 cases, Darlington County reported 10 cases, Marion County reported eight cases, Chesterfield and Dillon counties each reported four cases, Marlboro County reported three cases and Williamsburg County reported one case.
Dillon County reported two deaths while Florence, Marion and Darlington counties each reported one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,495, probable cases to 4,139, confirmed deaths to 3,173, and 186 probable deaths.
Francis Marion University Tuesday reported five students currently infected with all of them isolated off campus.
The university reported a statewide R(O) number of 1.12. A number greater than one indicates increasing spread of the virus while a number less than one indicates a decreasing spread.
Forty-eight Pee Dee county schools reported either student or faculty cases -- or both.
- All Saints Episcopal Day School reported fewer than five cases
- Bennettsville Intermediate reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Bennettsville Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Carolina Academy reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Carver Elementary reported fewer than five student cases
- C.E. Murray High reported fewer than five cases
- Cheraw High reported fewer than five students and fewer than five faculty cases
- Cheraw Intermediate reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Chesterfield High reported fewer than five student cases
- Darlington County Institute of Technology reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Darlington Middle School reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Dillon Christian School reported fewer than five student cases
- Dillon High reported fewer than five student cases
- Dillon Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- East Elementary reported fewer than five student cases
- Easterling Primary reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Florence Christian School reported fewer than five student cases
- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- Hemingway MB Lee Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- Henry L. Sneed Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- Jefferson Elementary reported fewer than five student cases
- Johnsonville High reported fewer than five student cases
- Emmanuel Christian School reported fewer than five student cases
- Kelleytown Baptist Kindergarten reported fewer than five student cases
- Lamar High reported fewer than five student cases
- Latta High reported fewer than five student cases
- Maranatha Christian School reported fewer than five student case
- Marion High reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Marion Intermediate reported fewer than five student cases
- Marlboro Academy reported fewer than five student cases
- Marlboro County High reported fewer than five student cases
- Mullins High reported fewer than five faculty cases
- McColl Elementary reported fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases
- New Prospect Christian School reported fewer than five student cases
- North Vista Elementary reported fewer than five student cases and fewer than five faculty cases
- Palmetto Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- Pee Dee Academy reported fewer than five student cases
- Ronald E. McNair Junior High reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Rosenwald Elementary reported fewer than five faculty cases
- South Florence High reported fewer than five student cases
- South Pointe Christian School reported fewer than five student cases
- St. John's Elementary reported fewer than five faculty cases
- The King's Academy reported fewer than five student cases.
- Theodore Lester Elementary reported fewer than five student cases
- Trinity Collegiate reported fewer than five student cases
- West Florence High reported fewer than five faculty cases
- Williams Middle reported fewer than five student cases
- Wilson High reported fewer than five faculty cases
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
Currently, there are 310 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 264 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 1,412,359 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 4,007 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.2%.
