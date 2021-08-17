DHEC Analysis: Majority of COVID-19 cases in July among those who are not fully vaccinated

An individual is considered fully vaccinated 14 days or more after completing their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or their single dose of Janssen vaccine. It is important to note that breakthrough cases are expected with any type of vaccine. While vaccines can prevent catching a virus, the main goal of inoculation is preventing severe illness if the virus is contracted.

“Data still shows that vaccinations can end this pandemic if enough people are willing to roll up their sleeves,” Traxler added. “We are at the most crucial point yet in our fight against COVID-19. Our children are going back to school and more people are visiting businesses and attending large-scale events. We need everyone to unite for the same goal of stopping COVID-19 spread. That means getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and following other safety and health protocols.”

DHEC strongly encourages every eligible person to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, including people who already had COVID-19. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.