DHEC announces nursing home, assisted living visitation guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Beginning Friday, all nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in South Carolina are required to offer outdoor or indoor visitation, with few exceptions, based on new guidelines released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

These newly updated visitation guidelines follow federal guidance released on March 10.

“Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as their families and friends, benefit emotionally, mentally, and physically from being able to see their loved ones,” said Nick Davidson, Senior Deputy for Public Health. “While visitation limitations were necessary for protecting the health of residents during the pandemic, current recommendations are now to allow for visitation with disease prevention protocols in place.”

As of Friday, facilities are required to allow visitation at all times and for all residents. However, there are circumstances involving a high risk of COVID-19 transmission when facilities should limit indoor visitation for specific residents:

Unvaccinated residents: if the facility’s COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue Transmission-Based Precautions

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

A new case of COVID-19 is identified, a facility must suspend indoor visitation pending the results of a round of facility-wide testing.